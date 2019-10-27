Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) gapped down before the market opened on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $61.80, but opened at $57.40. Principal Financial Group shares last traded at $54.51, with a volume of 2,212,544 shares trading hands.

The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.23). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Principal Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.33.

In other Principal Financial Group news, EVP Julia M. Lawler sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total transaction of $52,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 3,000 shares of company stock worth $168,500 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 390.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 14,357 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 83,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,829,000 after acquiring an additional 9,324 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 145,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,433,000 after acquiring an additional 13,114 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 73.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.80.

About Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

