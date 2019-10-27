Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

PLPC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Preformed Line Products from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Preformed Line Products from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Get Preformed Line Products alerts:

PLPC traded up $0.72 on Wednesday, hitting $54.50. 7,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,595. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.52 million, a PE ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.48. Preformed Line Products has a 12 month low of $45.12 and a 12 month high of $75.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.84.

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $114.84 million during the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 5.65%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Preformed Line Products by 12.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 181,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,077,000 after buying an additional 20,444 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Preformed Line Products in the second quarter worth $8,815,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 11.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 138,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,701,000 after purchasing an additional 14,472 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 6.7% in the third quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 79,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,341,000 after purchasing an additional 4,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 2.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.31% of the company’s stock.

About Preformed Line Products

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems used in the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operator, information, and other industries. The company offers formed wire and related hardware products to support, protect, terminate, and secure power conductor and communication cables, as well as to control cable dynamics; and hardware products to support and protect transmission conductors, spacers, spacer-dampers, stockbridge dampers, corona suppression devices, and various compression fittings for dead-end applications.

Featured Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Preformed Line Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preformed Line Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.