Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Stock Price Up 9.5% After Strong Earnings

Precision Drilling Corp (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD)’s share price rose 9.5% on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $1.15 and last traded at $1.15, approximately 1,149,824 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 1,110,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.05.

The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $284.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.55 million. Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 11.99% and a negative return on equity of 0.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS.

PDS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Precision Drilling to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Precision Drilling from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Precision Drilling currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.31.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Precision Drilling by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,014,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,148,000 after acquiring an additional 449,089 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Precision Drilling by 5.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,578,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,433,000 after purchasing an additional 353,894 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Precision Drilling by 37.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,062,356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,492 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Precision Drilling by 81.7% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,148,694 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 516,500 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Precision Drilling by 188.8% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 997,457 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 652,092 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.47% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $308.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 2.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.71.

About Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS)

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

