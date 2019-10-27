PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $18.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “PQ Group Holdings Inc. is an integrated, provider of catalysts, specialty materials and chemicals and services. It operates primarily in North America, Europe, South America and Asia. The company serves refinery, emissions control and petrochemical industries. PQ Group Holdings Inc. is based in MALVERN, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PQG. TheStreet upgraded shares of PQ Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Nomura set a $19.00 price objective on shares of PQ Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 12th.

PQ Group stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.10. 66,563 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,966. PQ Group has a one year low of $13.18 and a one year high of $17.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.54.

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. PQ Group had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The business had revenue of $431.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. PQ Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that PQ Group will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PQG. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of PQ Group by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 193,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,932,000 after acquiring an additional 29,290 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of PQ Group by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 187,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PQ Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of PQ Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of PQ Group by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 37,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 11,939 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.72% of the company’s stock.

PQ Group Company Profile

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides catalysts, specialty materials and chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Environmental Catalysts and Services; and Performance Materials and Chemicals. It primarily offers refinery catalysts, emissions control catalysts, and catalyst recycling services for fuels and emission controls use; silica gels for edible oil and beer clarification; precipitated silicas and zeolites for the surface coating, dentifrice, and dishwasher and laundry detergent applications; reflective markings for roadways and airports; and hollow glass beads or microspheres for cement additive, metal finishing, and oil well cement uses.

