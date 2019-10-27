Piper Jaffray Companies Comments on Natera Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) – Equities research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies raised their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Natera in a report released on Tuesday, October 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst W. Quirk now anticipates that the medical research company will earn ($1.94) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.95). Piper Jaffray Companies has a “Buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Natera’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.40) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($1.65) EPS.

Get Natera alerts:

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $74.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.77 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 273.92% and a negative net margin of 46.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.62) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Natera from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Natera from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Natera from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

NTRA opened at $38.62 on Friday. Natera has a 52-week low of $11.08 and a 52-week high of $40.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.96 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.72 and its 200-day moving average is $27.39.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRA. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Natera during the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Natera by 575.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,099 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Natera by 23.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Natera in the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in Natera in the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. 94.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 98,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $3,266,868.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,013. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 12,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $416,368.55. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 454,648 shares of company stock valued at $14,516,636 over the last 90 days. 9.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

See Also: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.