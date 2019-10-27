Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Purchases 706 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,262 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 706 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Haverford Trust Co. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 3.0% during the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 1,578,669 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $86,022,000 after buying an additional 46,182 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 1.9% during the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 29,437 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,604,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 8.1% during the second quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,337 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 9.5% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,113 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,804,000 after buying an additional 2,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nepsis Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health during the second quarter worth $5,897,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVS traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,068,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,071,021. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.43 and a 200 day moving average of $57.53. CVS Health Corp has a one year low of $51.72 and a one year high of $82.15.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $63.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.66 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. Research analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CVS shares. Evercore ISI set a $63.00 price target on CVS Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised CVS Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.39.

In other news, EVP Joshua Matthew Flum sold 17,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $1,115,289.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,278,269. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 8,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $528,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,273 shares in the company, valued at $3,592,745. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

