Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Grows Stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,367 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,494 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $9,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1,367.6% during the second quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 66.0% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 40,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total transaction of $2,288,568.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,355,925.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $52.77. 5,963,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,383,376. The company has a market cap of $76.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Mondelez International Inc has a 52 week low of $38.78 and a 52 week high of $56.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.91%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Mondelez International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup set a $60.00 target price on Mondelez International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.15.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

