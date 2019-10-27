Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Buys 28,272 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 344,189 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,272 shares during the period. Intel accounts for 1.3% of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $17,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Intel by 1,899.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 25,170,134 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,204,894,000 after acquiring an additional 23,911,014 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 806.0% during the second quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 7,473,706 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $357,766,000 after purchasing an additional 6,648,828 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 214.8% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 9,620,463 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $460,532,000 after purchasing an additional 6,564,340 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 762.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,174,969 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $215,136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 4,885.4% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,548,597 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $254,860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 601 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $31,107.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,063 shares in the company, valued at $2,746,540.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 13,609 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total transaction of $699,094.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 450,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,146,859.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,541 shares of company stock worth $2,135,306. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $4.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.46. The company had a trading volume of 59,752,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,646,686. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.42. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $42.86 and a 1 year high of $59.59. The stock has a market cap of $231.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The chip maker reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.18. Intel had a net margin of 27.46% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the chip maker to reacquire up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.51%.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

