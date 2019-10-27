Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Acquires 1,647 Shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $5,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 95.1% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 4.3% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 13,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 376.7% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Swedbank boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 0.5% during the second quarter. Swedbank now owns 2,963,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,561,000 after acquiring an additional 14,933 shares during the period. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 30.5% during the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 4,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

In related news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $465,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,821,391.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of C opened at $73.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.00. Citigroup Inc has a 52 week low of $48.42 and a 52 week high of $73.42.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $18.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.54 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.68%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on C. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $77.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Citigroup to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $85.00 price target on shares of Citigroup and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.75.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Read More: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.