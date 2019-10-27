Pinkcoin (PINK) Hits Market Cap of $527,223.00

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded up 7.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 27th. One Pinkcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptohub, Cryptopia, SouthXchange and Bittrex. Pinkcoin has a market cap of $527,223.00 and $828.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Pinkcoin has traded up 6.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.58 or 0.00755740 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003068 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000882 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000139 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000885 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Pinkcoin

PINK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 437,807,733 coins and its circulating supply is 412,547,297 coins. The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

Pinkcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, SouthXchange, Cryptopia and Cryptohub. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

