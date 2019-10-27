Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Shares Acquired by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 18.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BOND. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 15,668.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,207,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,756 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 620,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,738,000 after purchasing an additional 55,275 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 599,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,393,000 after purchasing an additional 174,230 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 583,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,747,000 after purchasing an additional 21,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV raised its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV now owns 516,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,543,000 after purchasing an additional 14,986 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

BOND opened at $108.15 on Friday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a twelve month low of $100.80 and a twelve month high of $109.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.33.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND).

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.