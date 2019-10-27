Pico Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PICO) Position Trimmed by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its position in Pico Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PICO) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned about 0.11% of Pico worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pico by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 901,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,480,000 after buying an additional 27,473 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Pico by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 244,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after buying an additional 3,131 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Pico by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 198,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pico by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 122,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pico by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 121,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 28,111 shares in the last quarter. 68.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PICO opened at $10.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.63. Pico Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $8.85 and a 52 week high of $11.82.

Pico (NASDAQ:PICO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.66 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Gregory Bylinsky acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.49 per share, for a total transaction of $474,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,454.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dorothy Ann Timian-Palmer acquired 5,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.79 per share, with a total value of $51,514.98. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,180.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 60,567 shares of company stock valued at $580,934 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Pico from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th.

PICO Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the water resource and water storage activities in the southwestern United States. It engages in selling its water rights and storage credits in Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, and New Mexico. The Company sells its water rights to real estate developers, power generating facilities, or other commercial and industrial users, as well as to water utilities, municipalities, and other government agencies; and sells its stored water to state agencies, commercial developers, or municipalities for their commercial projects or communities.

