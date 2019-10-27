Phore (PHR) Price Reaches $0.11 on Exchanges

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 27th. One Phore coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001169 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, Nanex, CryptoBridge and IDAX. Phore has a market capitalization of $2.15 million and $99,187.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Phore has traded up 31.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Phore Coin Profile

PHR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Phore’s total supply is 19,038,578 coins. The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . The official website for Phore is phore.io . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

Phore Coin Trading

Phore can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and Nanex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

