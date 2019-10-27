Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) Shares Bought by FTB Advisors Inc.

FTB Advisors Inc. raised its position in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 Partners were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSXP. Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 184,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,096,000 after purchasing an additional 10,397 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $948,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 461,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,792,000 after purchasing an additional 140,499 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 192,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,510,000 after purchasing an additional 30,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Phillips 66 Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors own 42.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 Partners alerts:

In related news, Director Phillip David Bairrington acquired 613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.11 per share, for a total transaction of $31,943.43. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $553,720.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

PSXP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Barclays set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.89.

Shares of PSXP stock opened at $57.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.76. Phillips 66 Partners LP has a one year low of $40.76 and a one year high of $59.75. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.90.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 54.28% and a return on equity of 48.70%. The firm had revenue of $401.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Phillips 66 Partners LP will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.865 dividend. This is a positive change from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.50%.

About Phillips 66 Partners

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. The company operates pipeline assets in Lake Charles, Sweeny, Wood River, Borger/Ponca City, Billings, and Borger; terminal, rail rack, and storage assets in Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Jersey, Washington, Wyoming, and Montana; marine assets in Lake Charles, Bayway, and Wood River; and NGL assets in Texas and Louisiana.

Recommended Story: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.