Phillip Md Et Al Frost Buys 2,000,000 Shares of Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Stock

Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at $4,603,426.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

OPK opened at $1.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.08. Opko Health Inc. has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $3.93.

Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $226.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.07 million. Opko Health had a negative net margin of 26.55% and a negative return on equity of 12.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Opko Health Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new stake in Opko Health in the third quarter worth $25,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Opko Health in the second quarter worth $33,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Opko Health in the second quarter worth $45,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in Opko Health in the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its position in shares of Opko Health by 100.0% in the second quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 24.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OPK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Opko Health in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Opko Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Opko Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

About Opko Health

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

