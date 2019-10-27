PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4.89

PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.89 and last traded at $5.42, with a volume of 1832630 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.20.

Several research firms have recently commented on PCG. Wells Fargo & Co set a $12.00 target price on shares of PG&E and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of PG&E from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of PG&E from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of PG&E from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. PG&E has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.70.

The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.79 and its 200-day moving average is $16.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.41.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. PG&E had a negative net margin of 53.07% and a positive return on equity of 15.16%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank increased its stake in PG&E by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. GVO Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in PG&E by 143.5% during the 3rd quarter. GVO Asset Management Ltd now owns 280,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 165,000 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in PG&E during the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,911,000. King Street Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in PG&E by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,000,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $114,600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Attestor Capital LLP increased its stake in PG&E by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Attestor Capital LLP now owns 8,518,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $195,244,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Company Profile (NYSE:PCG)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers in northern and central California, the United States. The company's electricity distribution network consists of approximately 107,000 circuit miles of distribution lines, 50 transmission switching substations, and 769 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 18,000 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 84 electric transmission substations.

