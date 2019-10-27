Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,982 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,536,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,015,972,000 after buying an additional 1,071,897 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,133,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,911,852,000 after buying an additional 1,559,405 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2,240.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 36,086,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,563,256,000 after buying an additional 34,544,423 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,948,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,557,306,000 after buying an additional 868,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,186,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,004,428,000 after buying an additional 1,159,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.77. 16,600,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,217,859. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $201.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.51. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.97 and a 1 year high of $46.47.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.43 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.58% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.72 per share, with a total value of $104,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,160. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $900,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.47.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

See Also: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.