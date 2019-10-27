Peugeot (EPA:UG) Given a €27.50 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a €27.50 ($31.98) price target on Peugeot (EPA:UG) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.00 ($41.86) target price on Peugeot and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €26.00 ($30.23) price objective on shares of Peugeot and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a €18.00 ($20.93) price objective on shares of Peugeot and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on shares of Peugeot and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America set a €27.00 ($31.40) price objective on shares of Peugeot and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €25.34 ($29.47).

UG stock opened at €24.84 ($28.88) on Thursday. Peugeot has a 1 year low of €16.45 ($19.13) and a 1 year high of €21.01 ($24.43). The company has a fifty day moving average of €22.89.

Peugeot SA engages in automotive, automotive equipment, and finance businesses in Europe, Eurasia, China and South-Asia, India Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. The company's Automotive segment designs, manufactures, and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles under the Peugeot, Citroën, Opel, Vauxhall, and DS brands.

