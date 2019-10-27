Perigon Wealth Management LLC Sells 9,358 Shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 51.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,358 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GDX. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter valued at about $46,000.

Shares of GDX stock opened at $27.74 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $18.26 and a 1-year high of $30.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.66 and its 200 day moving average is $25.39.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

