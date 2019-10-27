Perigon Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,775 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PFE. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 17,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 37,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 76,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 252,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,941,000 after purchasing an additional 54,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 51,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $900,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.72 per share, with a total value of $104,160.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,160. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine raised Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank raised Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.47.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $36.77 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.97 and a 1 year high of $46.47. The firm has a market cap of $201.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 23.58%. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.00%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

