Perigon Wealth Management LLC Invests $261,000 in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPSM. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 272.1% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 110.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 1,794.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 681.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter.

SPSM opened at $30.67 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $24.79 and a 12-month high of $31.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.21.

