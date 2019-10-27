Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $331,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 19,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 11,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter.

VGT opened at $221.68 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $154.72 and a 1-year high of $223.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $216.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.70.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a $0.8344 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

