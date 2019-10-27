Perigon Wealth Management LLC Buys 24,507 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,470 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,507 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for about 1.3% of Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.1% in the third quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 9,263 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 37.8% in the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 71,684 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,542,000 after acquiring an additional 19,682 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.8% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 18,060 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 24.1% in the third quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,193 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.9% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 364,603 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $18,015,000 after acquiring an additional 16,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Irving Tan sold 22,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.42, for a total transaction of $1,131,520.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 154,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,651,154.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 10,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $537,186.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 193,130 shares of company stock worth $9,359,179. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $46.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.51. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.25 and a 52 week high of $58.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.68.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 22.39%. The firm had revenue of $13.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.12%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CSCO. ValuEngine downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Cowen lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $50.00 price objective on Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $62.00 price objective on Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.96.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

See Also: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.