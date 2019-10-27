PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Holdings Trimmed by Tarbox Family Office Inc.

Tarbox Family Office Inc. reduced its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 30,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 83,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,904,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.4% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 41,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,389,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.7% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.3% in the second quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 19,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PEP. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.53.

In related news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 9,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total value of $1,226,779.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,500,602.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ PEP traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $136.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,519,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,767,474. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.03 and a twelve month high of $140.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $136.62 and a 200 day moving average of $131.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.56.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $17.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 55.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

