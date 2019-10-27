Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on PVAC. ValuEngine raised Penn Virginia from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Penn Virginia from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Penn Virginia in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.50.

Get Penn Virginia alerts:

Shares of PVAC stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,026. The stock has a market cap of $404.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.73. Penn Virginia has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $73.29.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $122.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.43 million. Penn Virginia had a return on equity of 37.14% and a net margin of 47.90%. Equities research analysts predict that Penn Virginia will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Penn Virginia news, CFO Steven A. Hartman sold 12,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total transaction of $421,096.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven A. Hartman sold 18,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.98, for a total value of $612,966.28. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Penn Virginia by 6.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the period. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in shares of Penn Virginia in the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penn Virginia in the third quarter worth approximately $87,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 125.8% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 5,757 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Penn Virginia in the second quarter worth approximately $1,028,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Penn Virginia Company Profile

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had total proved reserves of approximately 123 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 460 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,200 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

Featured Story: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Penn Virginia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn Virginia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.