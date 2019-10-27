Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. Acquires 803 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVX. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co grew its position in Chevron by 0.8% in the second quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 45,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,602,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 0.4% in the second quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,222,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Chevron by 74.7% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,387,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $171,630,000 after acquiring an additional 592,920 shares during the period. Goodman Financial Corp grew its position in Chevron by 1.2% in the second quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 50,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,232,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC grew its position in Chevron by 7.4% in the second quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 14,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. 65.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chevron stock traded up $1.09 on Friday, reaching $118.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,369,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,063,672. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $223.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.21. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $100.22 and a twelve month high of $127.34.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $38.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.14 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 9.18%. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Chevron from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Independent Research set a $127.00 price target on Chevron and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Cowen set a $140.00 price target on Chevron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Chevron in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.47.

In other Chevron news, insider Joseph C. Geagea sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $980,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 33,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $4,218,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,218,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 86,750 shares of company stock worth $10,648,200. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

