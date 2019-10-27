PB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBBI) Downgraded to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of PB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBBI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ PBBI traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.13. The company had a trading volume of 29,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,569. PB Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.50 and a 12-month high of $15.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.42. The company has a market capitalization of $112.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97 and a beta of 0.30.

Get PB Bancorp alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Context BH Capital Management LP grew its holdings in PB Bancorp by 4.2% during the second quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 25,199 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in PB Bancorp by 14.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in PB Bancorp by 1,457.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 278,707 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 260,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.59% of the company’s stock.

About PB Bancorp

PB Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company of Putnam Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and small business customers primarily in Connecticut. It offers a range of deposits, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: What is a resistance level?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for PB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.