Paypal’s (PYPL) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $128.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Paypal from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $129.00 target price on shares of Paypal and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Paypal from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Paypal from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Paypal from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $122.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $2.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $107.19. The stock had a trading volume of 12,067,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,431,289. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.57. The company has a market capitalization of $123.45 billion, a PE ratio of 59.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.96. Paypal has a 1 year low of $75.47 and a 1 year high of $121.48.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Paypal will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.09, for a total transaction of $3,212,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 487,074 shares in the company, valued at $52,160,754.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 2,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.07, for a total transaction of $214,685.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,605,783.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 129,307 shares of company stock valued at $14,151,842. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Paypal during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. AGF Investments LLC raised its position in Paypal by 55.6% during the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 308 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Paypal by 125.4% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Paypal by 34.3% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 499,099 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 127,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Paypal by 81.6% during the second quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

