Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) gapped up prior to trading on Friday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $146.00 to $147.00. The stock had previously closed at $103.75, but opened at $104.91. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Paypal shares last traded at $106.79, with a volume of 750,519 shares.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PYPL. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Paypal from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub cut Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective (down previously from $131.00) on shares of Paypal in a research report on Friday, September 13th. BTIG Research set a $130.00 price objective on Paypal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Paypal to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.75.

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.09, for a total value of $3,212,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 487,074 shares in the company, valued at $52,160,754.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John D. Rainey sold 7,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.23, for a total value of $780,956.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,345,175.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 129,307 shares of company stock valued at $14,151,842. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Paypal in the second quarter worth about $35,000. AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paypal by 55.6% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 308 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paypal by 125.4% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paypal by 81.6% in the second quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paypal by 615.4% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 465 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.57. The stock has a market cap of $123.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.96.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 14.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

