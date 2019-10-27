Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by Dillon & Associates Inc.

Dillon & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 86,387 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Paypal makes up 2.7% of Dillon & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $8,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paypal by 0.9% in the first quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,185 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,627,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal in the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. Winfield Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Paypal during the second quarter worth $212,000. Swedbank boosted its stake in Paypal by 4.6% during the second quarter. Swedbank now owns 2,706,978 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $309,841,000 after buying an additional 119,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new position in Paypal during the second quarter worth $8,543,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. Guggenheim raised Paypal from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Paypal from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Paypal from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Paypal from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Paypal from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.75.

In other news, insider Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.96, for a total transaction of $3,358,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 487,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,532,805.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO John D. Rainey sold 7,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.23, for a total value of $780,956.09. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,345,175.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 129,307 shares of company stock valued at $14,151,842. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $107.19 on Friday. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $75.47 and a 52 week high of $121.48. The company has a market capitalization of $123.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.57.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 14.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

