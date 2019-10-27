Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) PT Raised to $54.00

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.00% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $51.00 to $36.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Patrick Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.80.

Shares of NASDAQ PATK opened at $46.55 on Friday. Patrick Industries has a 1-year low of $27.32 and a 1-year high of $55.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The construction company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.04). Patrick Industries had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The company had revenue of $566.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Patrick Industries will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Patrick Industries news, Director M Scott Welch acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.00 per share, with a total value of $390,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Andy L. Nemeth sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 172,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,784,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Patrick Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Patrick Industries by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 2,736 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Patrick Industries by 187.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,747 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Patrick Industries by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC lifted its stake in Patrick Industries by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

