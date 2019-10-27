Particl Trading 20% Higher This Week (PART)

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 26th. One Particl coin can currently be bought for about $1.11 or 0.00012061 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, LiteBit.eu and Bit-Z. Particl has a total market cap of $8.93 million and approximately $48,200.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Particl has traded 20% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Particl alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001294 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000094 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000214 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000108 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Particl Profile

Particl (CRYPTO:PART) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 21st, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,065,480 coins and its circulating supply is 8,069,480 coins. The official website for Particl is particl.io . The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject

Buying and Selling Particl

Particl can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, Bit-Z and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Particl should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Particl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Particl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Particl and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.