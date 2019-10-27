Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at CL King

CL King initiated coverage on shares of Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on PZZA. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Papa John’s Int’l from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.75.

Get Papa John's Int'l alerts:

NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $57.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.82 and its 200 day moving average is $48.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 42.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.42. Papa John’s Int’l has a 12 month low of $38.29 and a 12 month high of $60.56.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. Papa John’s Int’l had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $399.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Papa John’s Int’l will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Papa John’s Int’l news, major shareholder John H. Schnatter sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total value of $4,280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,409,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,530,152.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder John H. Schnatter sold 475,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.22, for a total transaction of $20,566,712.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,785,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,837,176.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Papa John’s Int’l in the second quarter worth $34,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l during the third quarter valued at about $64,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l during the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l during the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 45.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Papa John’s Int’l

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's Int'l Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's Int'l and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.