Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) Shares Sold by Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG

Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG trimmed its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,196 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 889 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks makes up about 3.2% of Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $4,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Oakbrook Investments LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 402 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 603 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

PANW traded up $3.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $224.65. 831,651 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,050,146. The firm has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 356.59 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $210.45 and its 200 day moving average is $216.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a one year low of $160.08 and a one year high of $260.63.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The network technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $805.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.56 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 4.82%. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PANW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Monday, September 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $304.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $307.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.74.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CFO Kathleen Bonanno sold 1,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.74, for a total transaction of $345,731.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,636 shares in the company, valued at $10,014,614.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total transaction of $9,097,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 240,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,636,873.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,610 shares of company stock valued at $25,471,571. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.