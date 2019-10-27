Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF (NYSEARCA:TRND) Trading 0.9% Higher

Shares of Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF (NYSEARCA:TRND) traded up 0.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.67 and last traded at $25.65, 71 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 6,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.43.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.09.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,156,000. Centric Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,010,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $442,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $319,000.

