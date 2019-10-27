OZ Minerals (ASX:OZL) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.78

OZ Minerals Limited (ASX:OZL) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.78 and traded as high as $10.15. OZ Minerals shares last traded at $10.08, with a volume of 1,605,348 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of A$9.50 and a 200 day moving average of A$9.78.

OZ Minerals Company Profile (ASX:OZL)

OZ Minerals Limited engages in the exploration, development, mining, and processing of mining projects in Australia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, nickel, iron oxide, zinc, and lead deposits. It owns and operates the Prominent Hill mine located in northern South Australia; the Carrapateena project located in South Australia; and the Antas mine located in the state of Pará in the northern region of Brazil.

