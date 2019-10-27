Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($18.95) target price (up previously from GBX 1,300 ($16.99)) on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,282.50 ($16.76).

Oxford Instruments stock opened at GBX 1,288 ($16.83) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $739.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,282 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,225.30. Oxford Instruments has a 52 week low of GBX 813 ($10.62) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,468 ($19.18).

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United States, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, the United Kingdom, Japan, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's Nanotechnology Tools segment provides high performance scientific imaging cameras, spectroscopy solutions, and microscopy systems for research and OEM markets; atomic force probe microscopy for materials and bioscience applications; 3D and 4D image visualization and analysis software; and nanoanalysis solutions for materials characterization and nanofabrication on scanning electron microscopes, focussed ion beams, and transmission electron microscopes.

