Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Upgraded at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have $101.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $74.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Dougherty & Co started coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Oshkosh from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Oshkosh from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $85.55.

Shares of OSK stock traded up $2.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $82.43. The company had a trading volume of 516,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,994. Oshkosh has a 52-week low of $51.42 and a 52-week high of $86.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.97.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.35. Oshkosh had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 22.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oshkosh will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 8.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,823,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,711,000 after purchasing an additional 549,796 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,622,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,900,000 after purchasing an additional 59,234 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 47.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,999,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,128,000 after purchasing an additional 639,237 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 95.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,775,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,234,000 after purchasing an additional 867,889 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 7.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,485,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,766,000 after purchasing an additional 109,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

