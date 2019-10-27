Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Sells 460 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $2,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dillon & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Paypal by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 86,387 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,984,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC grew its holdings in Paypal by 2,050.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 94,061 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,402,000 after buying an additional 89,688 shares in the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Paypal by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,987 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Paypal by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,029,288 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $106,725,000 after buying an additional 45,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its holdings in Paypal by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 13,140 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Paypal alerts:

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Paypal from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group set a $120.00 target price on shares of Paypal and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. BTIG Research set a $130.00 target price on shares of Paypal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Paypal from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paypal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.75.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.09, for a total value of $3,212,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 487,074 shares in the company, valued at $52,160,754.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO John D. Rainey sold 7,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.23, for a total value of $780,956.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,345,175.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 129,307 shares of company stock worth $14,151,842 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $2.28 on Friday, hitting $107.19. 12,067,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,431,289. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $75.47 and a 52-week high of $121.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.57.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Paypal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

See Also: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.