Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Sells 3,647 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,097 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,647 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $5,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 4.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 205,039 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,942,000 after purchasing an additional 9,111 shares during the period. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.4% in the third quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 49,650 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 28.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the third quarter worth about $367,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 4.0% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 6,769 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on LNG. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Raymond James raised Cheniere Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cheniere Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Cheniere Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.44.

LNG stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.30. 806,399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,751,012. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.09 and a twelve month high of $70.60.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Recommended Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.