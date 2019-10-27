Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Sells 149,016 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 74.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 149,016 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $2,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WFC. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 4,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 53,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 208,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,853,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 409,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,370,000 after purchasing an additional 32,697 shares during the last quarter. 75.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on WFC. ValuEngine raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Buckingham Research set a $47.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.75.

Wells Fargo & Co stock opened at $51.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.24 and a 200 day moving average of $47.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.11. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12-month low of $43.02 and a 12-month high of $55.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $22.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.32 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 21.67%. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is 46.58%.

Wells Fargo & Co announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, July 23rd that permits the company to repurchase 350,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

