Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Purchases 200 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,523 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,281,706 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $244,614,000 after buying an additional 688,375 shares in the last quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 252,220 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $14,409,000 after purchasing an additional 14,296 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,057,475 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $117,566,000 after purchasing an additional 122,790 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 481,450 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $27,505,000 after purchasing an additional 44,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 403,298 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $24,343,000 after purchasing an additional 58,674 shares in the last quarter. 65.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:VZ traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.37. 15,035,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,818,396. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.02 and a 200 day moving average of $57.90. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $61.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.53.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The company had revenue of $32.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.23%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total transaction of $81,128.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,906.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $981,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,260.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,047 shares of company stock valued at $1,214,722 over the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VZ shares. Oppenheimer raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Nomura set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.63.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

