Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,834 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 14,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 3,311 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 5,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 5,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Debra L. Reed acquired 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $118.14 per share, with a total value of $502,095.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 33,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $4,218,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,218,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,750 shares of company stock valued at $10,648,200. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVX traded up $1.09 on Friday, reaching $118.67. 3,369,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,063,672. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $100.22 and a one year high of $127.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.53. Chevron had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $38.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Chevron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Independent Research set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Chevron and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.47.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

