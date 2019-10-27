Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 168,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,271 shares during the quarter. Centene accounts for approximately 1.5% of Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $7,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Centene by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 42,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Centene by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 70,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,697,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Centene by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. increased its holdings in Centene by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 10,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in Centene by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 96.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNC stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,483,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,283,392. Centene Corp has a 12 month low of $41.62 and a 12 month high of $74.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.52.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $18.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.39 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 1.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Centene Corp will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CNC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Centene from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Centene from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Centene from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Centene from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.05.

Centene Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

