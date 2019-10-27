Orocobre (OTCMKTS:OROCF) vs. INDRA SISTEMAS/ADR (OTCMKTS:ISMAY) Head-To-Head Comparison

INDRA SISTEMAS/ADR (OTCMKTS:ISMAY) and Orocobre (OTCMKTS:OROCF) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of INDRA SISTEMAS/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Orocobre shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for INDRA SISTEMAS/ADR and Orocobre, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score INDRA SISTEMAS/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A Orocobre 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares INDRA SISTEMAS/ADR and Orocobre’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets INDRA SISTEMAS/ADR 3.67% 17.08% 2.83% Orocobre N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

INDRA SISTEMAS/ADR has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orocobre has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares INDRA SISTEMAS/ADR and Orocobre’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio INDRA SISTEMAS/ADR $3.65 billion 0.45 $141.44 million N/A N/A Orocobre $81.15 million 4.99 $54.62 million N/A N/A

INDRA SISTEMAS/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Orocobre.

Summary

INDRA SISTEMAS/ADR beats Orocobre on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

INDRA SISTEMAS/ADR Company Profile

Indra Sistemas, S.A. operates as a technology and consulting company worldwide. The company designs, develops, produces, integrates, and maintains systems, solutions, and services based on the use of information technologies, electronics, and communication; and for surveillance and security control of facilities. It also researches, engineers, designs, manufactures, develops, markets, installs, maintains, and repairs devices, equipment, and systems for data communication, encryption systems, encryption, beacon, and command and control center; manages, executes, commercializes, and sells system engineering services for the defense industry; and provides engineering and maintenance services for air defense systems and other related systems, as well as architectural and engineering technical services. In addition, the company offers systems to aid navigation and landing, and air traffic control systems; manages and outsources business processes; delivers document management services and mortgage management; realizes measures for the settlement and registration; and manages digitalization and data capture. Further, it provides business consulting, technology and solutions consulting, administration, management, support, advisory, telecommunications, mobile telephony, credit card processing, and transport and energy distribution network manufacture services; engineering, construction, water, industry, and civilian engineering and consulting services; and digital agency, Web communication and marketing, securities, computer programing, aerodrome air traffic, radio communication security, port infrastructure, airline training and coaching, and project services. Additionally, the company researches and develops autonomous air systems and solutions in unmanned systems; and develops and produces aircraft, tactical telecommunication systems, and toll and traffic control and management systems. Indra Sistemas, S.A. was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Alcobendas, Spain.

Orocobre Company Profile

Orocobre Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of lithium, potash, and boron deposits in Argentina. The company's flagship project is the Salar de Olaroz lithium project located in the Jujuy province of northern Argentina. It also produces minerals, refined products, and boric acid. In addition, the company owns 33.5% interest in Advantage Lithium Corp., which manages an 85,543 hectare portfolio of assets in Argentina, including the Cauchari joint venture; and a 100% interest in 5 other lithium properties. Orocobre Limited is based in Milton, Australia.

