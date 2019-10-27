O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Stock Price Up 0.6% Following Analyst Upgrade

O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)’s stock price rose 0.6% on Friday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $413.00 to $418.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. O’Reilly Automotive traded as high as $442.15 and last traded at $440.10, approximately 49,999 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 389,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $437.30.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $440.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $428.00 price target on O’Reilly Automotive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $424.77.

In related news, Director Jay D. Burchfield sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.08, for a total transaction of $381,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott E. Kraus sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total value of $2,175,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,502 shares in the company, valued at $2,828,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,773 shares of company stock worth $2,844,481 over the last three months. 2.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 80.5% during the 2nd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 74 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $398.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $385.67.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.29. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 527.13% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.50 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 17.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

