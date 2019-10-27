O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Given New $425.00 Price Target at Wedbush

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) had its price target upped by Wedbush from $380.00 to $425.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a buy rating and set a $455.00 price target (up previously from $450.00) on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday. Northcoast Research downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $436.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $424.77.

ORLY stock traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $438.54. 910,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 456,628. O’Reilly Automotive has a 52-week low of $315.00 and a 52-week high of $446.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $398.88 and its 200-day moving average is $385.67. The company has a market cap of $33.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.72.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.29. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 527.13% and a net margin of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will post 17.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total value of $241,319.19. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,941 shares in the company, valued at $719,509.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.92, for a total transaction of $47,082.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,773 shares of company stock worth $2,844,481. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 80.5% during the second quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 74 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 65.4% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth $46,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 20.8% during the third quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

