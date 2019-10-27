Oppenheimer Trims Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) Target Price to $150.00

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) had its price objective lowered by Oppenheimer from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ALXN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $154.00 to $146.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $149.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $165.00 price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $159.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ALXN traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $105.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,547,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,825,698. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $92.56 and a 12 month high of $141.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.56. The firm has a market cap of $23.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.67.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.32. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

