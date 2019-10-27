Oppenheimer Trims Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) Target Price to $150.00

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) had its price objective lowered by Oppenheimer from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
ALXN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $154.00 to $146.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $149.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $165.00 price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $159.00.
Shares of NASDAQ ALXN traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $105.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,547,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,825,698. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $92.56 and a 12 month high of $141.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.56. The firm has a market cap of $23.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.67.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Alexion Pharmaceuticals
Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.
