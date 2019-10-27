Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) issued its earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.37), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Oppenheimer had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $234.79 million during the quarter.

Shares of NYSE OPY opened at $27.74 on Friday. Oppenheimer has a 1-year low of $23.51 and a 1-year high of $31.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.13 and a 200-day moving average of $27.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $357.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.10.

In other news, Director A Winn Oughtred sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $310,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $563,013. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 25.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides middle-market investment bank and full service broker-dealer products and services. The company offers full-service brokerage services covering exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

