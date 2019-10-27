Open Platform (OPEN) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1,364.00

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 27th. Over the last week, Open Platform has traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar. One Open Platform token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io and Kucoin. Open Platform has a total market cap of $624,256.00 and $1,364.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003102 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010457 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.39 or 0.00201957 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.69 or 0.01464840 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000671 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00027985 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00119526 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Open Platform’s launch date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 tokens and its circulating supply is 718,950,534 tokens. The official message board for Open Platform is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform . Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Open Platform’s official website is www.openfuture.io

Open Platform can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Platform should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Open Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

